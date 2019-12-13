|
Dr. Louis I. "Larry" Liebster, 90, of Las Vegas, a retired dentist, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Larry was born on April 7, 1929 in New York, NY to Belle (nee Alexander) and Louis Pion. Larry was a graduate of Brooklyn College and NYU School of Dentistry. He served in the U.S. Navy as a lieutenant during the Korean conflict. He spent a large portion of his career in private dental practice at Associates for Dental Care in Hackensack, NJ; was a teacher/mentor to dental students at Hackensack University Medical Center; and worked with local Head Start programs. He was a highly regarded player in the backgammon community and was a winning blackjack player for 56 years. He is preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Harriet Krasilovsky and Phyllis Keilson. He is survived by his daughter, Rachel Aleksander of Boulder Creek, CA; son Joshua Liebster of Austin, TX; brother, Sol Liebster of Brentwood, CA; granddaughter Maya Aleksander; grandsons Avery Liebster, Sam Liebster, and Zev Aleksander; beloved nieces and nephews; and many friends across the globe. Services will be held at 11:00AM on Sunday December 15 2019 at Gutterman & Musicant Jewish Funeral Chapel, 702 Park St, Hackensack, NJ. Burial will follow at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. Family requests that memorial donations be made in Dr. Liebster's memory to the Hackensack Passaic Head Start at https://www.greaterbergen.org/donate. King David Memorial Chapel of Las Vegas assisted with these arrangements.