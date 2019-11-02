|
Louis J. Amorati
Hillsdale - Louis J. Amorati, 92, of Hillsdale, NJ, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. He was born in Jersey City, NJ to Joseph and Filomina Amorati. Beloved husband for 59 years of the late Ednamay. Devoted father of Linda Kaufman (Neal), Jeanne Amorati (Richard), Louise Spencer (Paul) and Louis J. Amorati, Jr. (Meg). He is predeceased by his brothers, Henry and Carlo. Loving grandfather of Stacy, Richard, Jason, Lauren, Olivia and Cara. Cherished great grandfather of Amelia and Joseph.
The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Monday, November 4 from 2-4PM and 7-9PM. Service at Christ Lutheran Church, Woodcliff Lake, NJ on Tuesday at 12PM. Private entombment , Woodbridge Memorial Gardens, Woodbridge, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Louis' name to Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust, cst.dav.org. Becker-funeralhome.com