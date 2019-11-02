Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ Lutheran Church
Woodcliff Lake, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Amorati
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis J. Amorati

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis J. Amorati Obituary
Louis J. Amorati

Hillsdale - Louis J. Amorati, 92, of Hillsdale, NJ, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. He was born in Jersey City, NJ to Joseph and Filomina Amorati. Beloved husband for 59 years of the late Ednamay. Devoted father of Linda Kaufman (Neal), Jeanne Amorati (Richard), Louise Spencer (Paul) and Louis J. Amorati, Jr. (Meg). He is predeceased by his brothers, Henry and Carlo. Loving grandfather of Stacy, Richard, Jason, Lauren, Olivia and Cara. Cherished great grandfather of Amelia and Joseph.

The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Monday, November 4 from 2-4PM and 7-9PM. Service at Christ Lutheran Church, Woodcliff Lake, NJ on Tuesday at 12PM. Private entombment , Woodbridge Memorial Gardens, Woodbridge, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Louis' name to Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust, cst.dav.org. Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -