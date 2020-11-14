Louis J Casbar
February 11, 1921 - November 9, 2020
Louis J Casbar "Papa Louie", passed away peacefully in his sleep at age 99. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Virginia "Mickey" nee Agnew and son, Lucas "Luke".
Lou is survived by his children Anne Liscio and partner Frank Juhasz, Jeanne Alessandrini and husband Larry (deceased), John and wife Linda, and Lori and husband Fred Castelbuono. Lou and Virginia lived in Lodi for over 50 years before moving to Hawthorne. For the past 5 years, Lou lived in Paramus at CareOne Cupola where he developed special friendships with residents
Marguerite, Rosemary, David, and many others.
Born in Palisades Park on February 11, 1921 to Lucas Casbar and Anna nee Carrano, Lou was one of eight siblings and was predeceased by Lena, Pete, Rosie, John, Nick, Mary, and Tony. Lou has many nephews, nieces, and cousins who he loved dearly; to Lou, family was everything!
Lou served our country as a proud soldier of the US Army during WWII. He landed June 10, 1944 on Omaha Beach, D+4 Normandy Invasion, Battle of the Bulge. After returning from battle, he met the love of his life, Virginia. They were happily married for 60 years prior to Virginia's passing in 2006.
Lou was a long-time employee of Bergen County starting with his employment in the maintenance department and later serving as a health inspector before retiring. Lou met his best Bergen buddy, Bobby, in 1987 and they remained great friends until the very end.
Lou and Virginia were blessed with five wonderful grandsons, Anthony (Christine) Liscio, David Liscio, Larry (Erika) Alessandrini, Steven (Stefani) Alessandrini and James Alessandrini, and two gorgeous granddaughters, Victoria and Brielle Castelbuono. Victoria and Brielle were the lights of their lives, and not a day went by when they didn't talk to their Poppy and Nanny. Lou looked
forward to weekly outings when Brielle would spend the day bringing him to the dollar store, racetrack, and pizza place or bakery, Lou's favorite "trifecta"!
The blessings continued with four beautiful great-granddaughters, Ava, Alexa, Jenna, and Katelyn who were adored and brought great happiness to his life.
Everyone knew Lou had many talents and passions. In his younger days, Lou was a weekend scissor grinder canvassing local neighborhoods. He also shucked countless bushels of clams at local feasts and won numerous contests as the fastest clam shucker. In the fall, he would go mushroom hunting and always kept his "spots" a secret. He also enjoyed gardening and would share the crops with neighbors and friends. He particularly loved cultivating and sharing fig trees; some of you reading this may have one growing in your yard. Last but not least, let's not forget his love affair with scratch-off lottery tickets!
Lou was a longtime fixture at the Meadowlands Racetrack. His loving daughter-in-law Linda says if there's a track in heaven, he is all ready for post time! He developed friendships with tellers and security guards and would gift them with his homemade creations, deemed "Poppy's Crafts." We all know how much he loved a glue gun!
Now, let's talk baseball since Lou always did! Lou was a lifelong fan of the NY Yankees and never missed a game on TV. He attended his first game 90 years ago and cheered on the Yankees for the rest of his life. Although the pandemic interfered, Lou was selected by the Yankees to be an honored veteran during the 7th inning stretch this season.
All who knew Lou saw that he had a unique ability to create and maintain friendships, both young and old. When with Lou, you were sure to see a card trick, receive a small gift, and most likely hear a dirty joke or two. Each day, Lou sincerely looked forward to spending time with his wonderful and caring friend, Yolanda; Lou and Yolanda had a beautiful friendship that he deeply cherished.
As per Lou's wishes, a private cremation was arranged by Santangelo Funeral Home. A memorial service will be scheduled once all restrictions are lifted so his large family and many friends can safely celebrate Lou's life the proper way.
Should you like to donate in memory of Lou, the family chose The Unbridled Heroes Project since Lou was a proud veteran and loved horses. This Veteran Owned, 501c3 non-profit is a mustang training and rescue facility that provides refuge and rehabilitation from trauma to both the American hero and the American Mustang.
Donations in memory of Lou can be mailed to Unbridled Heroes Project, 100 Franklin Turnpike, Allendale, NJ 07401 or through the website https://unbridledheroes.org/mission/