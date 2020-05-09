Louis J. Coral
Haledon - Louis J. Coral. 89. of Haledon, NJ passed away at home on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was born in Haledon, NJ and lived there his entire life. He was the owner of Deliveries by Coral. He was a member of the Haledon Volunteer Fire Department Co. No. 2 where he was the former Chief. He was a member of the Veterans Club in Haledon. He served in the United States Navy. Beloved wife of Margaret Coral (nee Worflar). Devoted father of William J. Coral, Amy Coral-Mele and her husband Tom, Julie Lynn Monroe and her husband Michael, Susan Rebecca Moss and her husband Howard and the late Robert C.Coral and his wife Jacqueline. Dear brother of Barbara Dhandt and Art Coral. Loving grandfather of Michele, Matthew, Jonathan, Megan, Lindsay, Steven, Alyssa, Rachel, Michael, Robert, Alexandra and Jacob. Cherished great grandfather of Lucille and Tucker. All services are being privately held. Arrangement by DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, Haledon, NJ. www.delozito.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 9 to May 10, 2020.