Louis J. Donato, Jr.
Clifton - Louis J. Donato Jr., 93 of Clifton died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at The NJ Veterans Home. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he resided in Clifton for the past 65 years. Lou was employed as a carpenter through the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners Union in Essex County. He is US Army Veteran of World War II who served in the Pacific Theatre of Operations. Lou is a parishioner of St. Clare R.C. Church in Clifton. He is predeceased by his wife, the former Georgette Galagaran who died in 2015 and by two sisters; Catherine Johnson and Gloria Partusch. Lou is survived by his daughter, Janet Dunleavy and husband, Jon of Bloomingdale, by his son, John Donato of Farmingdale, by six grandchildren; Katherine, Ryan, Emily and Sean Dunleavy, Anthony and Angelo Donato and by a brother, Robert Donato of Freehold. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers please contribute to the NJ Veteran's Home, 1 Veterans Way, Paramus, NJ 07652. in Lou's memory. allwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.