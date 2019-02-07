Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady
Resources
Louis J. Glotzbier Obituary
Louis J. Glotzbier

Wood-Ridge - Louis J. Glotzbier 86, of Wood-Ridge passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Born in Bronx, NY to the late John and Susan Glotzbier and was raised in Forest Hills. Louis was a graduate of Stuyvesant High School in New York City and Fordham University where he received his Bachelors Degree in Business Administration. He was an Army veteran serving from 1957-1959. Before retiring, Louis was an industrial engineer for AT&T in Morristown and a life member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. He was a parishioner of the Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady in Wood-Ridge where he served as a former usher, a former member of the Holy Name Society and the choir. Louis was a former member of the St. Joseph's Knights of Columbus Council 3814 in Oradell/New Milford and a former member of their Bowling League. Beloved husband of 59 years to Dorothy (nee Thancred) Glotzbier. Devoted father of Carol Glotzbier, Diane Glotzbier and Patricia Ullman and her husband Sean. Loving grandfather of Caitlyn, Julia and his fur grand baby Macie. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Friday, February 8th at 9:30 AM. Funeral Liturgy from the Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady at 10:30 AM. Interment following at Calvary Cemetery, Queens, NY. Visitation Thursday, February 7th from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
