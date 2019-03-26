Services
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
(973) 942-2144
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
400 Ramapo Avenue
Pompton Lakes, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Mercuro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis J. Mercuro Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louis J. Mercuro Jr. Obituary
Louis J. Mercuro, Jr.

Haledon - Louis J. Mercuro, Jr., 66, of Haledon, NJ passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Lou was born in Paterson, NJ. He attended St. Ann's Roman Catholic Grammar School in Fair Lawn. In 1963 the family moved to North Haledon, NJ where Lou attended High Mountain School and graduated in 1970. In September of 1972, he began his career in Law Enforcement at the Passaic County Jail. In 1980 he joined the Haledon Police Department rising through the ranks and was promoted to Chief of Police in 2004. He attended William Paterson University and holds a Masters Degree from Fairleigh Dickinson Univeristy. He was a member of the Passaic County Police Chiefs Association, Haledon P.B.A. Local No. 349 and the secretary to the Board of Health in Haledon. He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Pompton Lakes, NJ. Law Enforcement and community service were Lou's main priorities and was proud to serve the residents of Haledon for many years. He would have liked to be remembered as a dedicated public servant and a man devoted to his family. Beloved husband of Nancy Mercuro (nee Reuther). Dear brother of Edward P. Mercuro. Step-father of Justin Van De Voort. Loving grandfather of the late Caleb Van De Voort. He is also survived by many cousins. Funeral from DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ on Friday at 10 AM. Funeral Service at Christ Episcopal Church, 400 Ramapo Avenue, Pompton Lakes, NJ at 11 AM. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa, NJ. Visiting on Thursday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Memorial gifts to The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America would be appreciated. www.delozito.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now