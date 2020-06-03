Louis J. Wejsa
Louis J. Wejsa

Saddle Brook - Louis J. Wejsa, age 93, of Saddle Brook, NJ passed away on May 31, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Wejsa (nee Lippencott). Loving father to John Wejsa and his wife Cecilia, James Wejsa and his wife Sharon, Joan Pinnola and her husband Domenic and the late Lois Wejsa. Dear grandfather to James Read Venable and his wife Catherine, Christina Blundo and Husband Joe, the late Michael Wejsa, Shari Wejsa and her husband Michael Camp, Jennifer Wejsa, Daniel Pinnola and fiancée Alyssa Santamaria and Rebecca Wood and husband Nicholas and great-grandfather to Josetta Blundo, Clara Blundo, and Emerson Wejsa Camp. Louis is also survived by his companion Arlene Kovolisky.

Louis served honorably and faithfully as a member in the United States Navy during WWII.

Private funeral services will be held at Kugler Community Home For Funerals, 311 Fifth St. Saddle Brook, NJ on Friday June 5, 2020. Entombment in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
(973) 478-2500
