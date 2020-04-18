Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Louis John Di Taranti

Louis John Di Taranti
Louis John Di Taranti

Louis John Di Taranti, 96, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 in New Providence New Jersey following a brief illness with COVID-19.

He leaves his wife of 64 years, Beverly (Zuccaro) DiTaranti; his Daughter Beverly (Di Taranti) Tramontelli, his son-in law Angelo Tramontelli, his grandson Michael Tramontelli and his granddaughter Susan Tramontelli; his son Robert Di Taranti, his son Richard Di Taranti, his daughter-in-law Lisa Di Taranti, his granddaughter Laura Di Taranti and his granddaughter Christine Di Taranti; his daughter Judith (Di Taranti) Lagano, his son-in-law, Christopher Lagano, his granddaughter, Jessica Lagano, his grandson, Maxwell Lagano, his grandson Kyle Lagano.

Born in Union City NJ, and raised in New Jersey, the son of Nicholas and Jennie, and the brother of Ann (Di Taranti) Nau who pre-deceased him.

Louis attended Leonia High School. He proudly served in the US Army Airforce during World War II, where he became a high speed radio operator, mostly stationed on the Aleutian Islands, in the then territory of Alaska, earning four WW II medals. After serving, Louis attended New York University in New York City where he earned a bachelor's and master's degree in Education. He met his future wife Beverly at NYU. He started his career at Arthur L Johnson High School in Clark NJ. He went on to teach and become the head of the Business Department at Paramus High School in Paramus, NJ starting from the day it opened in 1958. He retired from Paramus High School in 1985.

Louis loved the State of NJ, spending time gardening, shopping at Shop-Rite, listening to Swing Era Music, especially Benny Goodman, following the lottery, watching the Yankees and Giants, his wife's macaroni and meatballs, most of all, Rutgers University's sports teams. He enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and to the Jersey Shore. He also enjoyed doing daily crossword puzzles with his wife. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren dearly. Louis was always quick to provide a joke or riddle to lighten any gathering and loved to be around family and friends. He was especially proud of all his children's and grandchildren's accomplishments.

Louis will be interred at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus NJ. There will be a memorial service and celebration of life in the future when it is safe for all to attend.

Arrangements entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
