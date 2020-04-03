|
Beloved husband, father and grandfather with an extensive history in the Polish community, local and state politics and a deep love for extended family.
Louis John Gill passed on April 2, 2020. He was born to Ludwik Gil and Leona Stolarz on January 19, 1940 in Passaic, New Jersey. Growing up, he resided with his parents and younger brother, Frederick on Eighth Street. He attended Pope Pius XII High School and later Passaic High School, graduating from PHS in 1957. Louis married Mary Hutchison, also of Passaic, on May 26, 1963 at St. Nicholas RC Church. In 1972, the couple purchased their forever home in Passaic, where they proudly raised their family. Louis is survived by his wife, Mary, his son Louis and his wife Jackie, son Richard and his wife Karen, son Daniel and his daughter Eileen and her husband George. Louis leaves behind his beloved grandchildren: Collin, Julia, Keara and George. Louis was also godfather to nine children, now adults, all of whom he treasures.
Louis was always in pursuit of learning and valued the benefits of higher education. He attended Fairleigh Dickinson College and graduated with a degree in Accounting in 1961. Next, he attended William Paterson College and earned a degree in Elementary Education. In 1964, Louis worked as a W.E.C.E.P Coordinator and Teacher for the Acceleration Program with the Paterson Board of Education. He retired in 2008, after nearly 42 years of service in the Paterson Public schools. During his time with the Paterson BOE, Louis attended Montclair State College where he earned a degree in Business Administration and Economy. Louis next attended Jersey City College and earned a Master's degree in Urban Education and Administration/Supervision. Finally, he attended Rutgers University and proudly earned a degree in OSHA Compliance.
Louis was honored to hail from a close-knit, Polish family with its roots founded in Passaic, a town he so loved. At a young age, he joined his parents as proprietor of Gill's Market in Passaic. He valued extended family and viewed everyone as immediate kin. Gill's Market was adjacent to other family businesses, the Stolarz Bakery and the Crystal Ballroom, owned and operated by Aunts and Uncles, which made 8th Street in Passaic so important to the family. Throughout his lifetime, Louis continued to operate the business with his family, upholding the Polish traditions that he held so close to his heart.
Louis has an extensive history of civic and elected positions. From 1968 to 1973, Louis served on the Passaic Alcohol and Beverage Control Commission, the last three years serving as Chairman. In 1977, he was elected to the Passaic City Council (Councilman at Large). He held that position for 19 years. One of his proudest achievements was in 1987, when he was elected to the N.J. State Assembly to represent the 36th District. Louis served for two consecutive terms with close friends, Tomas Duch, ESQ and Congressman Bill Pascrell.
Louis has been a longtime Member of the Sons of Poland and Served as Vice President of that organization for 5 years. He has served as a City Leader in the Democratic Committee of Passaic. Louis has been an active member of the Chopin Singing Society for over 60 years and also served as President. He loved interacting with people and thrived on affiliation with many organizations. He co-chaired the Jimmy Sturr Festival for 19 years and was a member of the League of American Poles. His entire adult life, Louis has been a member of the Holy Rosary Church Young Men's Club. He has served on the Board of Directors for the Polish Cultural Center, was on the Lower Dundee Improvement Association and served as a Board of Director for Clifton Community Center. Never shying away from public speaking, Louis served as the MC for numerous events at the Polish People's Home. He and his wife Mary have been decades-long Parishioners at St. John Kanty Church and he has been a member of the Passaic-Clifton YMCA.
As a credit to his character, Louis has been awarded numerous times throughout his life. In 1978, Louis received the Outstanding Citizen Award from the Pulaski Association of Police and Fire Departments of the State of New Jersey. In 1979, he was given the Citizen of the Year Award from the Policemen's Benevolent Association, Local #14. Louis was honored to serve as Grand Marshall of the Pulaski Day Parade in 1980; Paterson, Passaic, Wallington, and Clifton contingent. Louis received the Recognition for Service Award from the Passaic-Clifton Y.M.C.A in 1985. Most recently, in January 2020, Louis received a Congressional Record from longtime friend and colleague, Congressman William Pascrell, to commemorate the decades of distinguished service to the State of New Jersey and the members of his family and community.
Louis will best be remembered for his deep-rooted love of family, immediate and extended, his vigor for life, extensive travel through Europe and Asia with his wife and beloved family members, his love of cuisine, his commitment to civic duty, and his dedication to the Polish community.
If desired, donations made to the Salvation Army, 550 Main Ave., Passaic, NJ 07055, in memory of Louis, would be greatly appreciated. Due to the recommended safety measures caused by the coronavirus, funeral services are being privately arranged by Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Letters of condolence may be posted at www.ShookFH.com