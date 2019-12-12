Services
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
1329 Route 37 West
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 276-1740
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
1329 Route 37 West
Toms River, NJ 08755
Memorial Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph RC Church
685 Hooper Avenue
Toms River, NJ
Toms River - The Officers and Agents of Local Union No. 164, IBEW are hereby summoned to pay their final respects to our late Brother Louis Lucante, Jr., who passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. Brother Lucante was initiated into Local 164 in 2001, and was an IBEW member for 18 years, living in Toms River, New Jersey. A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, December 16th at Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River, New Jersey from 9-11 am. Immediately followed by an 11:30 am memorial mass at St. Joseph RC Church, 685 Hooper Avenue, Toms River. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family.

Fraternally,

Thomas J. Sullivan

President
