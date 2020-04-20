|
Wyckoff - Cochet, Louis M. "Lou", 92 of Wyckoff, New Jersey and Avalon, died on Monday, March 30, 2020. Mr. Cochet, a native of New Jersey, was an Army veteran who served in the Pacific on the Army Hospital ship Hope after World War II. He was the plant manager for Harmon Colors in Haledon. He lived in Wyckoff for 65 years. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Virginia (Probst) Cochet, his daughters Laura Cochet, and Diane Wynant (Gordon) of Gaithersburg, MD, his son, Paul Cochet (Christine) of Cliffside Park, and his daughter-in-law Kathy Cochet. He was a grandfather of eight. He was predeceased by his son Louis A. Cochet. Mr. Cochet loved his family, his tomato garden (Grandpa's Field), his newspapers and his New York Football Giants. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Louis A. Cochet Memorial Gift Fund at the University of Pennsylvania, Suite 300, 2929 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104-5099.