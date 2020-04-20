Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Cochet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis M. "Lou" Cochet

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis M. "Lou" Cochet Obituary
Louis M. "Lou" Cochet

Wyckoff - Cochet, Louis M. "Lou", 92 of Wyckoff, New Jersey and Avalon, died on Monday, March 30, 2020. Mr. Cochet, a native of New Jersey, was an Army veteran who served in the Pacific on the Army Hospital ship Hope after World War II. He was the plant manager for Harmon Colors in Haledon. He lived in Wyckoff for 65 years. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Virginia (Probst) Cochet, his daughters Laura Cochet, and Diane Wynant (Gordon) of Gaithersburg, MD, his son, Paul Cochet (Christine) of Cliffside Park, and his daughter-in-law Kathy Cochet. He was a grandfather of eight. He was predeceased by his son Louis A. Cochet. Mr. Cochet loved his family, his tomato garden (Grandpa's Field), his newspapers and his New York Football Giants. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Louis A. Cochet Memorial Gift Fund at the University of Pennsylvania, Suite 300, 2929 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104-5099.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -