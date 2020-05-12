Rev. Louis M. RichardsonPaterson - Rev. Louis M. Richardson, age 92, of Paterson, departed this life on May 4, 2020.He became active in church at the age of 14. Through his involvement in church he became an active member of the N.A.A.C.P., the Youth Council and attended sessions at Wilber Force University and Saint Francis College. In 1944 he became a local preacher at Cambria A.M.E. Zion church and was enrolled at the Johnstown Center, a division of the University of Pittsburgh.He came to Paterson in 1965 to assume the pastorate of First A.M.E. Zion Church where he pastored for 18 years, and in 2005 he accepted the call to resurrect his ministry, and accept the assignment as interim pastor of the historic Varick Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church of Hackensack, NJ where he served faithfully until his retirement.He was predeceased by his son Emmet (Jill), his parents Lewis and Elizabeth Richardson, and 2 brothers Eugene and Robert.Louis leaves precious memories to; his loving wife Allie, children; April (Lenny), Louis (Bettye), Hope, Peter, and Holly, 3 sisters Romaine "Dolly", Judith Henry (Joseph, deceased), and Sharon Lucas (David), 20 grandchildren; Zoe, Victoria, Nayla, Richie, Shaun, Jordan, John, Aaron, Sarah, Rachel, Hannah, Emmett, Trent, Cherie, Brittany, Jamie, Kara and Melanie. He also leaves behind 11 great grandchildren, Ko-Ko the cat, cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends.