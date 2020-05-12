Louis M. Richardson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Louis M. Richardson

Paterson - Rev. Louis M. Richardson, age 92, of Paterson, departed this life on May 4, 2020.

He became active in church at the age of 14. Through his involvement in church he became an active member of the N.A.A.C.P., the Youth Council and attended sessions at Wilber Force University and Saint Francis College. In 1944 he became a local preacher at Cambria A.M.E. Zion church and was enrolled at the Johnstown Center, a division of the University of Pittsburgh.

He came to Paterson in 1965 to assume the pastorate of First A.M.E. Zion Church where he pastored for 18 years, and in 2005 he accepted the call to resurrect his ministry, and accept the assignment as interim pastor of the historic Varick Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church of Hackensack, NJ where he served faithfully until his retirement.

He was predeceased by his son Emmet (Jill), his parents Lewis and Elizabeth Richardson, and 2 brothers Eugene and Robert.

Louis leaves precious memories to; his loving wife Allie, children; April (Lenny), Louis (Bettye), Hope, Peter, and Holly, 3 sisters Romaine "Dolly", Judith Henry (Joseph, deceased), and Sharon Lucas (David), 20 grandchildren; Zoe, Victoria, Nayla, Richie, Shaun, Jordan, John, Aaron, Sarah, Rachel, Hannah, Emmett, Trent, Cherie, Brittany, Jamie, Kara and Melanie. He also leaves behind 11 great grandchildren, Ko-Ko the cat, cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends.

.braggfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home
256 Rosa Parks Blvd.
Paterson, NJ 07501
(973) 278-6330
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved