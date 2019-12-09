Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
Church of the Assumption
Emerson, NJ
View Map
Haworth - Louis Macchiaroli, 64, of Haworth, NJ, formerly of Emerson, NJ, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Penny Macchiaroli. Devoted father of his sons, Louis and his wife Sophia, Philip and his wife Kristina, and his daughter, Rachel. Loving son of Marie and his late father Louis. Cherished grandfather of Augustina, Luciana, Dominic, Katarina and Philip, Jr. Dear brother of Donna Burke and Frankie Macchiaroli. The Funeral Mass celebrating Louis' life and faith will be held at Church of the Assumption, Emerson, NJ on Thursday, December 12 at 1:30PM. Becker-funeralhome.com
