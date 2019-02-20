|
|
Louis Major, Sr.
Park Ridge - Louis Major, Sr., 87, of Park Ridge, NJ and Jupiter, FL, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. He was born in Passaic, NJ to Michael and Helen Major. Beloved husband of the late Alice Major who passed away in 2009. Devoted father of Louis Major, Jr. and his wife, Margaret; and April Major. Loving grandfather of Melissa, Louis, III and his wife Salma, John and Steven. He served our country proudly as member of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Friday, February 22 from 3-8PM. The Service celebrating Louis' life will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 23 at 11AM. Entombment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Becker-funeralhome.com