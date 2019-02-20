Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
For more information about
Louis Major
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Major
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Major Sr.


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louis Major Sr. Obituary
Louis Major, Sr.

Park Ridge - Louis Major, Sr., 87, of Park Ridge, NJ and Jupiter, FL, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. He was born in Passaic, NJ to Michael and Helen Major. Beloved husband of the late Alice Major who passed away in 2009. Devoted father of Louis Major, Jr. and his wife, Margaret; and April Major. Loving grandfather of Melissa, Louis, III and his wife Salma, John and Steven. He served our country proudly as member of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Friday, February 22 from 3-8PM. The Service celebrating Louis' life will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 23 at 11AM. Entombment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.