Louis Mastriano

Ho Ho Kus - Mastriano, Louis, 56, of Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ, passed away on Sunday, October 4th, 2020. Louis is survived by his beloved wife Janine Haspel; his children Lauren, Tara, MaryClare, Julia and Brian; his mother Antoinette; his brother Peter and his stepson William. He is predeceased by his father Louis who passed away in May 2020. Louis enjoyed a successful career as a senior executive with Kraft General Foods and most recently as the CEO of De Cecco USA/PMI. His passions included attending sporting events and preparing meals for his extended circle of family and friends. Louis was gracious, kind and full of life. His family will receive guests at St. Gabriel The Archangel R.C. Church, 88 E. Saddle River Rd., Saddle River, NJ on Wednesday, October 7th, from 3-8PM. His mass will be held at the church on Thursday, October 8th at 11AM with private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Louis' name to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at the following URL: http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/loumastriano Please share fond memories and condolences at Becker-Funeralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
