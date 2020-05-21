Louis Michael Mastriano
Clifton - Louis Michael Mastriano, 82, of Clifton passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020.
Born and raised in Newark, Mr. Mastriano lived in Fords, NJ and Lyndhurst, NJ before moving to Clifton, where he resided for over forty years. Prior to retirement in 1998, he was the Proprietor of Mastriano's Prime Meats & Poultry on Broad Street in Bloomfield for over thirty-two years. Mr. Mastriano was a proud veteran of the United States Army serving from 1960-1965. He was a devoted family man and loved golf, skiing, horseback-riding and anything that brought him outside.
Mr. Mastriano was predeceased by a dear brother, Frank Mastriano.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Antoinette L. (nee Cerracchio) Mastriano; by his two devoted sons: Louis Mastriano and his wife, Janine and Peter Mastriano and his wife, Kathleen; his dear brother Gabriel Mastriano; and eight loved grandchildren.
Due to current restrictions, services for Mr. Mastriano will be private however you are invited to view the visitation via livestream on Saturday morning from 10:00am-11:15am by visiting www.bizubquinlan.com and clicking the link in his obituary posting where online condolences may also left for his family. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions to Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation (www.hackensackumc.org/donate/), 360 Essex Street, Suite 301, Hackensack, NJ 07601 be considered instead.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 21 to May 22, 2020.