Louis Michnowski
Louis Michnowski, one of this publication's most popular personalities for more than 30 years, passed away on November 29 after a long illness. He was 88.
Lou was born in Havana, Cuba. He came to New York as an ambitious 19-year-old ready to raise a family and live the American Dream. He joined The Record in Hackensack as a linotype operator in the mid-1950s, back in the day when newspaper layouts were composed line-by-line by a hot metal typesetting system that cast blocks of type. As tedious as the job was, Lou's passion and dedication made him one of the most proficient page-framing artists in the history of The Record. He was also known for managing and then hosting many of the company's retirement parties.
An avid tennis player, Yankee fan and traveler, Lou always spoke of returning to the beautiful beaches, flavorful food and rich culture of his native Havana. As he battled through his dementia, he would often drift back to the breezy sounds and smells coming off the Caribbean Sea.
Lou and his wife Arline (now Picart) raised four boys in Bergenfield. He is survived by sons Alan (wife Jennifer), Steve (Jane), Jeffrey (Enza) and Brian (Gloria), as well as five grandchildren and younger brother Michael, a resident of Hightstown.
A private family-only funeral service will be held Thursday, December 5, at Beth Israel Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodbridge under the direction of Beth Israel Memorial Chapel, Spotswood (732-251-9000). In "Lou" of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) providing education and support to families living with the disease.