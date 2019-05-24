Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Therese of Lisieux
Cresskill, NJ
View Map
Lodi - Louis Peter Ricco, 89, of Lodi, on May 22, 2019. He was extremely proud of his Italian heritage; he is a legend and true gentleman loved and respected by all. Predeceased by his parents Angelo and Agnes, and five siblings. Beloved husband of Angela (nee Casablanca). Devoted father of Tanny Austin and husband Sean, Roseann Ricco, Daniele Hanges and husband Steve, and the late Angelo Ricco. Loving grandfather of Louis, Joseph, Lea, Liza, Sean and wife Maude, Louana and husband Adam, Gaetana, Olivia, Peter Louis, Niko, and Eleni. Cherished great-grandfather of Mark, Lucas, Jack, Valentina, Anabella, and Julian. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday 10:30AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Therese of Lisieux in Cresskill for a 12:00 PM Funeral Mass. Entombment Garden of Memories, Washington Township. Visitation Tuesday 4:00-9:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
