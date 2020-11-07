Louis Piscitelli
Mahwah - Louis Anthony Piscitelli age 79 of Mahwah and Pompano Beach, FL died Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Born in New Haven, CT on March 25, 1941 to Loretta and Frank Piscitelli. He lived in Norford, CT before
moving to Mahwah 40 years ago.
Lou was a well respected and loyal employee of National Retail Systems for the last 36 years.
Prior to that he was employed by Flexi-Van. During his High School years he worked every day at a gas station and learned to become a mechanic. After graduating Wilbur L. Cross High School, Lou joined the Navy and traveled the world. He loved his years in the service and loved talking about the places he visited. Lou worked from the age of 13 until the day of his death, even from his hospital bed. He often joked, during meetings when people were being introduced. They would state their educational background and Lou would say that he attended the "School of Hard Knocks". He certainly aced that school.
Survived by his adoring wife, Jeanne Rohe, his devoted daughter Donna Piscitelli (Bill) and his loving Aunt Carmel Lucibello. Louis was a proud stepfather and deeply loved by his stepchildren and their spouses. Kristen O'Brien (Joe), Allison Rohe (Alberto Oro), Jeannette Santagato (Steven), Jeffrey Rohe (Sylvia). He was a cherished and greatly loved grandfather to nine grandchildren, Aerin, Danny and Cody O'Brien, Gianna and Tommy Santagato, Alicia and Aitana Oro Rohe, as well as Emma and Declan Rohe.
He is also survived by his daughter Gina Dunko (Bill), Louis Piscitelli, Jr. (Carina) and two grandsons Michael Dunko and Louis Dunko.
Lou was predeceased by his first wife Jessie Piscitelli (Fuoco) and his loving sister Josephine Guida (Piscitelli).
His laugh was infectious and he was the life of the party. His days were blessed with fullness and the joy of being with friends and family. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and feeling the wind in his face. He loved being near the water, especially when he was on his boat Al Di La. He looked forward to the months he would spend in Florida visiting his Aunt Babe and going out on the boat while cruising the intracoastal. Lou was blessed with the friendship of many who will miss him dearly. To know Louis Piscitelli was to Love Him - He Was THAT Man.
The Piscitelli family will receive friends and family on Tuesday, November 10, 3:00 until 7:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com
), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff. Funeral mass will be held Wednesday 10:00 am at St Elizabeth's RC Church, 700 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff. Entombment will be in the Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers; memorial contributions in Lou's name may be made to St. Jude Tribute Program, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.