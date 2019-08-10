|
Louis R. Graglia
Waretown - Louis R. Graglia of Waretown, NJ, passed away on August 8, 2019. Beloved husband to Esther (Oehler) Graglia. Loving father to Linda Mitchell & her husband John of Seaside Park, and Louis Graglia Jr. & his wife Susan of Wyckoff. Devoted grandfather to Matthew & his wife Casey, Melissa & her husband Thomas, Christopher & his wife Michele, Andrew and Thomas. Dear great grandfather to Riley Paige, Chase Parker, Mitchell Thomas, Brooke Ashley, Gavin Pierce and Joshua Paul.
Louis was born in Clifton and resided there for most of his life, he lived in Waretown for the past 10 years. He was a Fireman for 30 years for the City of Clifton. He was a World War II Navy Veteran who served his country at Normandy Beach, one of the "Greatest Generation". He was also a member of American Legion Clifton Memorial Post 347.
Funeral Service on Monday at 10 AM at the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. Entombment at George Washington Memorial Park. Visiting on Sunday from 4PM to 8PM.