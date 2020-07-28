Louis R. "Lou" Wejnert, III
Mahwah - Louis R. "Lou" Wejnert, III passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the age of 67. Born in Englewood, he was a long time resident of Ridgewood before moving to Mahwah. Lou was a graduate of Ridgefield High School and also graduated from Jersey City State College where he obtained his Bachelors and Masters Degrees. He was a three sport high school athlete and went on to play collegiate basketball. His teaching career of 26 years, for the Union City BOE, included Edison School, Union Hill HS, and Jose Marte 9th Grade Academy. Lou's passions were his family, teaching, basketball, coaching and umpiring. He dedicated 23 years of his life to coaching girl's high school varsity basketball where he won numerous state championships, a Bergen County title and many league championships. He was recognized in the NJSIAA Coaches Hall of Fame and in 2019 received the Rose Battaglia Award from the Bergen County Women's Coaches Association. He impacted many young lives during his coaching career and was proud of these talented players who went on to become coaches, parents and teachers. Lou was also a long time certified member of the basketball, soccer and softball umpires associations. He is survived by his high school sweetheart of 49 years Mary Ann Wejnert; son Jason C. Wejnert, his wife Lora; daughter Tamara Jade Claverie, her husband Philip, Jr., mother Marguerite Wejnert; five cherished grandchildren: Lily, Logan, Leah, Rylan and Amelia. He was always their avid champion for both academics and all sports. Lou is also survived by his sisters Carol Wejnert, her companion Mary McNally; Claudia Ratzlaff, her husband Steven, many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. He is predeceased by his father Louis R. Wejnert, Jr., sister Claire Wejnert and brother Richard Wejnert. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 3:00- 7:00 p.m. at St. Elizabeth's Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in church and the entombment will follow at Maryrest Mausoleum in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lou's memory may be made to the New Bridges Middle & High School, 296 East Ridgewood Ave., Paramus, NJ 07652 or to the St. George's Episcopal School, 923 Napoleon Ave., New Orleans, LA 70115. Arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff (vpfh.com
).