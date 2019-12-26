Services
S.W. Brown & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
267 Centre Street
Nutley, NJ 07110
(973) 667-0875
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
S.W. Brown & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
267 Centre Street
Nutley, NJ 07110
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
S.W. Brown & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
267 Centre Street
Nutley, NJ 07110
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lucy's Church
Newark, NJ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis S. Graziano Obituary
Louis S. Graziano

Toms River - Loving Husband, Father, Brother, and Grandfather

Louis S. Graziano, 78 of Toms River, passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Born in Newark, he lived in Nutley, Belleville, and Clifton prior to moving to Toms River 6 months ago. Louis was the son of the late Nick Graziano and was a business manager for IBEW 1159 of Belleville. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran, until his honorable discharge in 1963.

Louis is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Ann Marie "ReRe" (Donatello) Graziano; his daughters, Lou-Ann LoBasso and her husband, Steven, and Mary Ann Santos and her husband, Sergio; a brother, Michael Graziano; 2 grandchildren, Adrianna LoBasso and Dante Santos; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The funeral will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 9am from the S.W. Brown & Son Funeral Home, (www.swbrownandson.com), 267 Centre St., Nutley.

The Funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Lucy's Church in Newark at 10am.

The interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover.

Visitors will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 4-8pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , st.jude/org/donate, would be preferred.
