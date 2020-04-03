|
Louis Stanley Maday
Elmwood Park - Louis Stanley Maday, former Councilman of Elmwood Park NJ (1976-1990), passed away on March 31, 2020.
He also proudly served the Borough of Elmwood Park as Council President 1982-1990, Municipal Finance Chairman 1977-1990, Public Works Committee member 1977-1990, Council's Liaison to Planning Board 1984-1990, and as member of the Elmwood Park Planning and Zoning Boards 1990-1996.
Louis's numerous contributions to Bergen County were acknowledged by the NJ General Assembly and Governor Christine Todd Whitman when she declared September 23, 1998 "Louis S. Maday Day" through a formal proclamation.
Born in 1938 to Louis F. Maday and Bertha P. Kamowski in Nanticoke PA, he is survived by his sister Mary Maday Vozeh, and predeceased by sisters Sylvia Hastings and Bernadine Grant, and brother Raymond Maday.
Loving husband of the late Mary Judith Gale, he was adored by his daughter Laurin and husband Eric Lorson, son Ron and wife Angela Drexler, daughter Lisa and husband Robert Muller Jr., and grandchildren David, Melissa, Brooke, Chelsea, Nick, Sean, and Adam.
After moving to the Cherry Hill section of Elmwood Park in 1941, he attended St. Leo's School and graduated from Lodi High School in 1955. He was an engineering major at Fairleigh Dickinson and the University of Idaho, and was a member of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity.
In 1963-1965 he served in Germany with the US Army Military Police 8th Infantry Division. While stationed there, he and his wife traveled all over Europe and UK.
Louis has worked for Western Electric, RCA, Columbia University Teacher's College as the Manager of Computer Operations, and with the Bergen County Workforce Investment Board, until he retired in 1998.
This Master Gardener, wood craftsman, Manitoba Master Angler, and outdoorsman will be greatly missed by his family, friends, Florence Place neighbors, and the community.
A celebration of his life will be arranged in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Nature Conservancy or Alzheimer's Foundation.