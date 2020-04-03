|
|
Louis T. Cacciacarne, of Ridgefield Park, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the age of 75 years. United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a loan officer and sales representative for many different organizations throughout the country over the years. As a recreational basketball and football coach for Ridgefield Park, he is remembered fondly as Captain Lou. Longtime supporter of Ridgefield Park high school athletics. A parishioner of St. Francis R.C. Church and member of the Men's Prayer Group, Ridgefield Park. An avid, long-time fan of the NY Giants, NY Mets and Scarlet Knights, he was often heard on the sidelines by many fans (and possibly players).
Preceded in death by his adored parents Donata "Nettie" (nee Bitondo) and Louis G. Cacciacarne. Beloved husband of Marie J. (nee Sacco) Cacciacarne. Loving father of Thomas Cacciacarne and his wife Dawn (Kervel), Mark Cacciacarne and his wife Allison (Sieradzki), and Scott Cacciacarne and his wife Mary (Gentile). Cherished grandfather of A.J., Anna, Frankie, and Catherine. Dearest brother of Christina Roge and her husband Robert, and the late Dolores Manuppelli and her husband Louis. He also leaves behind many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends that will miss him immensely. Funeral services and entombment are private. Vorheesingwersen.com