Louis VitoloHoboken - Louis Vitolo of Hoboken died peacefully at home on July 7,2020. He was 89. Born in Hoboken where he lived most of His Life. Mr. Vitolo served in The US Army during the Korean Conflict and was awarded the Korean Service Medal with 3 Bronze Service Stars as well as the United Nations Service Medal.He worked for many years at both Hoboken Auto Body and McGuire Chevrolet. He was a proud member of VFW Post 3776 Secaucus. He is survived by his Beloved Wife of 62 years Beatrice (nee Bavaro) and by his Brother Dominic & his wife Mary Ann Vitolo, Joseph & his wife Anne Vitolo, Mary and John Kreuter. Special friends Jay and Mariya Donegan Numerous Nieces and Nephews also survive. He was predeceased by his sisters the Late Frances and her Husband Leo Vezzali and the late Rafaella Churchill.The family will receive friends at The Earl F. Bosworth Funeral Home 311 Willow Avenue Hoboken on Monday July 13, 2020 between the Hours of 4-8 PM.The Funeral Mass at St Francis Church Hoboken on Tuesday July 14,2020 at 10 AM. Interment to Follow at Holy Cross Cemetery N. Arlington NJ.