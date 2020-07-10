1/1
Louis Vitolo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis Vitolo

Hoboken - Louis Vitolo of Hoboken died peacefully at home on July 7,2020. He was 89. Born in Hoboken where he lived most of His Life. Mr. Vitolo served in The US Army during the Korean Conflict and was awarded the Korean Service Medal with 3 Bronze Service Stars as well as the United Nations Service Medal.

He worked for many years at both Hoboken Auto Body and McGuire Chevrolet. He was a proud member of VFW Post 3776 Secaucus. He is survived by his Beloved Wife of 62 years Beatrice (nee Bavaro) and by his Brother Dominic & his wife Mary Ann Vitolo, Joseph & his wife Anne Vitolo, Mary and John Kreuter. Special friends Jay and Mariya Donegan Numerous Nieces and Nephews also survive. He was predeceased by his sisters the Late Frances and her Husband Leo Vezzali and the late Rafaella Churchill.

The family will receive friends at The Earl F. Bosworth Funeral Home 311 Willow Avenue Hoboken on Monday July 13, 2020 between the Hours of 4-8 PM.

The Funeral Mass at St Francis Church Hoboken on Tuesday July 14,2020 at 10 AM. Interment to Follow at Holy Cross Cemetery N. Arlington NJ.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Bosworth Funeral Home - Hoboken
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bosworth Funeral Home - Hoboken
311 Willow Avenue
Hoboken, NJ 07030
(201) 659-1455
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bosworth Funeral Home - Hoboken

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved