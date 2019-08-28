|
Louise A "Chickie" Montemurro
Union City - Louise A "Chickie" Montemurro (nee Donnarumma), 95, of Union City, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Sr. (10/18/12). She was also predeceased by her son Donald Montemurro (11/19/61), and her parents Adelina "Tillie" and Carmine Donnarumma, Sr. She was born in Union City on November 22, 1923, where she lived all her life. She is survived by her son, Dr. Joseph R. Montemurro and daughter in-law Marizel, grandchildren Christina and Joseph III, brother Carmine and sister-in-law Maureen, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She worked in the embroidery industry at a young age. Louise married her husband, Joseph on June 12, 1949 in St. Rocco's Church in Union City, and was a homemaker. Louise and Joseph were married for 63 years. They both loved to dance, which is how they first met. Louise had such great love for her family and friends. She also had a love for music. As a young girl, she took singing lessons and even sang on the radio. She continued to sing all throughout her life, even in her later years. Her favorite singer was Frank Sinatra and she even was one of the "Bobby Soxers" in the late 40s. She had such an endearing personality, with her beautiful smile and kind, compassionate nature. Louise was loved by all who she met, especially those who took care of her at Manhattan View Nursing home, where she was living for the last nine and a half years of her life. The Montemurro Family will receive family and friends on Thursday, August 29 from 4-9pm at the Clerici Funeral Home 4110 Kennedy Blvd, Union City. The funeral will leave Clerici Funeral Home, Friday morning at 9:30 for the funeral mass at Our Lady of Grace Church, Fairview, at 10am. Burial will be at Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made in Louise's name to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.