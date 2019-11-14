Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
201-261-1088
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Westwood United Methodist Church
105 Fairview Ave
Westwood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Nolan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise A. Nolan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise A. Nolan Obituary
Louise A. Nolan

Oradell - NOLAN, Louise A. (nee Mihalec), 92, of Oradell formerly of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on November 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Hubert Edwin Nolan. Predeceased by her parents Stephan & Lillian Mihalec and sisters Evelyn and twin sister Lillian. She is survived by 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Louise retired from Medical Economics in Oradell and she was a member of the Westwood United Methodist Church and the Oradell Book & Needle Club. Family and friends are welcome to visit on Friday 2-4 & 7-9pm at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, 9am at the funeral home followed by a 10am service at Westwood United Methodist Church, Westwood. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Westwood United Methodist Church, 105 Fairview Ave, Westwood, NJ 07675. To view Louise's tribute page please visit, volkleber.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -