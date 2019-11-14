|
Louise A. Nolan
Oradell - NOLAN, Louise A. (nee Mihalec), 92, of Oradell formerly of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on November 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Hubert Edwin Nolan. Predeceased by her parents Stephan & Lillian Mihalec and sisters Evelyn and twin sister Lillian. She is survived by 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Louise retired from Medical Economics in Oradell and she was a member of the Westwood United Methodist Church and the Oradell Book & Needle Club. Family and friends are welcome to visit on Friday 2-4 & 7-9pm at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, 9am at the funeral home followed by a 10am service at Westwood United Methodist Church, Westwood. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Westwood United Methodist Church, 105 Fairview Ave, Westwood, NJ 07675. To view Louise's tribute page please visit, volkleber.com