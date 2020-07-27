Louise Ann Hogan
Rutherford - Louise Ann Hogan (nee Stockhausen) of Rutherford, NJ, passed away on July 20, 2020. Louise was born July 29, 1935 in Weehawken, NJ. Her parents were the late Charles and Elizabeth (nee Haring) Stockhausen. Louise was married to the late Robert Hogan and mother to Lawrence (Cathy) and the late Robert Hogan. She had two grandsons, Kevin and Brian. She grew up in Ridgefield Park, NJ with her siblings Elizabeth Gates (the late John), Charlotte Lohrer (Fred) and the late Charles Stockhausen (Maria). She is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Louise was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and Grandmother. She was a wonderful cook and seamstress who was glad to always socialize and help people out. She worked for Becton Dickinson for 10 years.
Arrangements by Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi. Funeral Services were private. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory may be made to Rosary Hill Home at (rosaryhillhome.org
)(914) 769-0114.