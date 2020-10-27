Louise Ann Paratore
Teaneck - Mrs. Louise Ann Paratore, age 83, of Teaneck, passed away Thursday evening, October 22, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born May 4, 1937, in Dumont, a daughter of the late Evelyn Halpin.
Louise will be remembered by her family for her love and kindness.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband Anthony Paratore; sister Elizabeth Jean Tutelo; and Brother-in-Laws, Raymond McGavin and Francis A. Tutelo Sr.
Louise is survived by her sister Mildred McGavin of Demarest; niece Coralee Jean Tutelo of Teaneck; two nieces and their husbands, Deborah & Paul Langdon of Teaneck, and Adrienne & Daniel Williams of Teaneck; and nephew and wife Francis A. Tutelo Jr. & Pauline F. Tutelo of Hasbrouck Heights.
Visitation is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Volk Leber Funeral Home 789 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ 07666. A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. Private cremation. For further information and to view Louise Ann's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com