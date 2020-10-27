1/
Louise Ann Paratore
1937 - 2020
Louise Ann Paratore

Teaneck - Mrs. Louise Ann Paratore, age 83, of Teaneck, passed away Thursday evening, October 22, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born May 4, 1937, in Dumont, a daughter of the late Evelyn Halpin.

Louise will be remembered by her family for her love and kindness.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband Anthony Paratore; sister Elizabeth Jean Tutelo; and Brother-in-Laws, Raymond McGavin and Francis A. Tutelo Sr.

Louise is survived by her sister Mildred McGavin of Demarest; niece Coralee Jean Tutelo of Teaneck; two nieces and their husbands, Deborah & Paul Langdon of Teaneck, and Adrienne & Daniel Williams of Teaneck; and nephew and wife Francis A. Tutelo Jr. & Pauline F. Tutelo of Hasbrouck Heights.

Visitation is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Volk Leber Funeral Home 789 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ 07666. A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. Private cremation. For further information and to view Louise Ann's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com




Published in The Record/Herald News on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
OCT
28
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
201-836-0202
