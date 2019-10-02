|
Louise Ballentine
Lodi - Louise (Lou) (nee: Giamo), of Lodi, passed peacefully to the Lord on September 25, 2019 with the love of her life and partner, Thomas Catania, at her side. Louise loved the outdoors, going down the shore and animals. She loved the children and always had a beautiful comment for them. She also loved mailing out beautiful cards to people she knew with lovely words written inside. Louise also loved to socialize as she was a very friendly person and very kind with the most naturally beautiful smile. She was also the most forgiving person there was.
After she graduated high school, she attended Bergen Community College and had aspirations to continue her education at HoHoKus School in Hackensack. Louise was a daily parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Virgin Church in Garfield. She was a waitress which she loved because she enjoyed the people and they appreciated the outstanding service to them.
Predeceased by her grandfather Michael Giamo Sr., grandmother Louise (Nanna) DiMaria Giamo, her ex-husband Hugh Ballentine and her beloved dog Baby Bandit. She is survived by her longtime love and partner Thomas Catania and son Jayden whom she loved very much. Jayden will truly and deeply miss her. Her son Vinny whom she always missed and loved. Her mom Judy McGuire Giamo and 3 siblings.
May God hold Louise gently in the palms of his hands. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Louise to or the ASPCA. Funeral was conducted by the Hennessey Heights Funeral Home, Hasbrouck Heights.