Louise C. Decker
West Milford - Louise C. Decker, age 89, of West Milford, passed away at home Tuesday, May 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Decker was born in Apshawa, NJ, the daughter of the late Charles R. and the late Jennie (Matthews) Decker. Louise worked at Milford Manor in West Milford, NJ as a dietary aide before retiring. She was a lover of all animals and enjoyed doll making and puzzles. She is survived by her beloved children, Dale Fields, Christine Morley, Wayne Decker and wife Kathy and Martin Decker and wife Lenore, her loving sisters, Nancy Hirschberg and Frances Crum, her cherished 9 grandchildren and 6 adored great grandchildren. Louise was predeceased by her dear son Edward Jr and her devoted husband Edward. She was a very special person and will be missed. There will be a private viewing for the family due to the covid 19 pandemic. A burial will also be held in private. Arrangements were entrusted to the Morrison Funeral Home, Butler, NJ. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.