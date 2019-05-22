Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Mausoleum
52 Totowa Road
Totowa, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Consales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Consales


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louise Consales Obituary
Louise Consales

Paterson - Louise (nee Wehrer), age 89 formerly of Paterson on May 20, 2019. Born in Paterson, she lived in Paterson for most of her life, then in Forked River, before moving to Colts Neck.

She was a secretary for CPC, then for Kelly Nut Company, Paterson, before retiring. Beloved wife of the late Vincent Consales (2005). Loving mother of Elisa Nissinoff & her husband, Randy. Devoted grandmother of Alexandra Nissinoff. Dear sister of Eleanor Albers, and caring aunt of Louise Albers.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Mausoleum, 52 Totowa Road, Totowa, on Wednesday at 11:00 AM, with entombment to follow. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now