Louise Consales
Paterson - Louise (nee Wehrer), age 89 formerly of Paterson on May 20, 2019. Born in Paterson, she lived in Paterson for most of her life, then in Forked River, before moving to Colts Neck.
She was a secretary for CPC, then for Kelly Nut Company, Paterson, before retiring. Beloved wife of the late Vincent Consales (2005). Loving mother of Elisa Nissinoff & her husband, Randy. Devoted grandmother of Alexandra Nissinoff. Dear sister of Eleanor Albers, and caring aunt of Louise Albers.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Mausoleum, 52 Totowa Road, Totowa, on Wednesday at 11:00 AM, with entombment to follow. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.