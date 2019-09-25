Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
The First Reformed Church
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Davenport
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Davenport


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Davenport Obituary
Louise Davenport

Hasbrouck Heights - Louise Davenport 90, former Hasbrouck Heights Borough Clerk passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. Born in Hasbrouck Heights on April 7, 1929 to the late William and Pearl (nee Wheeler) Davenport. Louise attended the local schools and graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She was a member of The First Reformed Church, the Contemporary Club, a former member of the Woman's Club and a former volunteer for the REACH Program all in Hasbrouck Heights. Dear sister of Robert Davenport and his partner Carol Milanich, Dorothy Dressel and her husband James and the late Alice Davenport. Also survived by her nieces, Barbara Dressel, Carol Grysko, Virginia Wick and Nancy Sis and her nephews, Brian and Jeffrey Davenport, her four grandnephews, two grandnieces, three great grandnephews and one great grandniece. Funeral Service at The First Reformed Church in Hasbrouck Heights on Friday, September 27th at 10 AM. (All to meet at church). Reverend Debbie Rundecker officiating. Interment following at Oak Hill Cemetery, Nyack, NY. Visitation Thursday, September 26th from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The First Reformed Church P.O. Box 66 Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604 or to the Bergen County Animal Shelter 100 United Lane Teterboro, NJ 07608 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now