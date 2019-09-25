|
Louise Davenport
Hasbrouck Heights - Louise Davenport 90, former Hasbrouck Heights Borough Clerk passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. Born in Hasbrouck Heights on April 7, 1929 to the late William and Pearl (nee Wheeler) Davenport. Louise attended the local schools and graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She was a member of The First Reformed Church, the Contemporary Club, a former member of the Woman's Club and a former volunteer for the REACH Program all in Hasbrouck Heights. Dear sister of Robert Davenport and his partner Carol Milanich, Dorothy Dressel and her husband James and the late Alice Davenport. Also survived by her nieces, Barbara Dressel, Carol Grysko, Virginia Wick and Nancy Sis and her nephews, Brian and Jeffrey Davenport, her four grandnephews, two grandnieces, three great grandnephews and one great grandniece. Funeral Service at The First Reformed Church in Hasbrouck Heights on Friday, September 27th at 10 AM. (All to meet at church). Reverend Debbie Rundecker officiating. Interment following at Oak Hill Cemetery, Nyack, NY. Visitation Thursday, September 26th from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The First Reformed Church P.O. Box 66 Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604 or to the Bergen County Animal Shelter 100 United Lane Teterboro, NJ 07608 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com