Louise Davidson
August 4, 1930 - April 5, 2020
Louise Davidson was born to the late Berry and Eva Mae Zeek in Charlotte, North Carolina on August 4, 1930. In 1943, the family relocated to Passaic, New Jersey. Louise attended the Passaic school system, and graduated from Passaic High School. Upon graduating, Louise attended Bergen Community College and the school for International Business Machines (IBM). Louise retired from Bendix Aeronautical Corporation, in Teterboro, New Jersey after thirty-one years as a planner and expeditor.
Louise was a beautiful woman of class and elegance, and deeply committed to the Lord. She joined the Union Baptist Church, Passaic, New Jersey in 1944 under the leadership of Dr. T.H. Alexander. Louise was an active member for seventy-five years, fifty of which she served as Church Clerk. In addition, she served as the past President of the Deaconess Ministry, and was a member of the Pastor's Aide and Leaders Council. Her civic duties included a Life Membership to the NAACP, functioning in the position as 1st Vice President (Passaic, NJ Chapter). Louise also served as President of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post 10117, and as a member of the Democratic Club of Passaic, New Jersey.
Louise was married to William Davidson, Jr. (Former Commander of VFW Post 10117, Passaic, NJ) for fifty-nine years. She leaves to cherish her memory, two children, Mrs. Cheryl Lynn Wilson (Frank), Oklahoma City, OK and Dr. W.B. Davidson (Lynda), Senior Pastor of Roger Williams Baptist Church, Passaic, NJ, a sister, Mrs. Barbara Hansford, Passaic, NJ, three grandchildren, Brandi T. Hunter, Bloomfield, NJ, William B. Davidson, Jr., Novi, MI, and Danielle M. Davidson, Washington, D.C., two great-grandsons, Jayden O. A. Anderson and Cameron J. Davidson, Novi, MI., her faithful companion/dog Reno, and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends.
Viewing of Service:
Monday, April 13, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.
Roger Williams Baptist Church Facebook Live ([email protected])