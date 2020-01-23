Services
Oakland Memorial Home
330 Ramapo Valley Road
Oakland, NJ 07436
(201) 337-6161
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
The Church of the Presentation,
, Upper Saddle River,, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Dugan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Dugan


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Dugan Obituary
Louise Dugan

Ramsey, NJ - Louise Dugan of Ramsey, N.J., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Christian Health Care Center, Heritage Manor Nursing Home, Wyckoff, N.J. She was 90. Born April 11, 1929 in Hackensack, N.J., Louise was one of three children of Ralph and Angelina Marchione. Raised in Wood-Ridge, N.J., she worked as a secretary, before moving to River Vale, N.J. She is survived by her four children, Judith Dugan, Janice Pagnanella and her husband, James, Sharon Ross and her husband, John, Robert J. Dugan, Jr. and his wife, Alexandra and seven grandchildren. Louise was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Dugan, Sr., her parents, Ralph and Angelina Marchione, her sister, Yolanda Tammetta and her brother, Angelo Marchione. A memorial mass will be held at The Church of the Presentation, Upper Saddle River, N.J. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Parkinsons Research Foundation (parkinsonhope.org). For more information visit Oaklandmemorial.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -