Louise Dugan
Ramsey, NJ - Louise Dugan of Ramsey, N.J., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Christian Health Care Center, Heritage Manor Nursing Home, Wyckoff, N.J. She was 90. Born April 11, 1929 in Hackensack, N.J., Louise was one of three children of Ralph and Angelina Marchione. Raised in Wood-Ridge, N.J., she worked as a secretary, before moving to River Vale, N.J. She is survived by her four children, Judith Dugan, Janice Pagnanella and her husband, James, Sharon Ross and her husband, John, Robert J. Dugan, Jr. and his wife, Alexandra and seven grandchildren. Louise was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Dugan, Sr., her parents, Ralph and Angelina Marchione, her sister, Yolanda Tammetta and her brother, Angelo Marchione. A memorial mass will be held at The Church of the Presentation, Upper Saddle River, N.J. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Parkinsons Research Foundation (parkinsonhope.org). For more information visit Oaklandmemorial.com