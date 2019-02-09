|
Woodland Park - Louise J. Dziezawiec, 96, of Woodland Park, passed away on February 8, 2019. She was born on March 19, 1922 in Forest City, PA to the late Pasquale and Alesandra (DeMarco) Cianci. Before retiring, Louise worked as a seamstress for the ILGWU in Paterson. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Dziezawiec (1989); the adored mother of Joseph and his wife Janice, Sandra, and David and his wife Victoria; the cherished grandmother of Jill Robinson, Dana and her husband Timothy Lyons, II, Jamie, Leah, and David Dziezawiec, grandson in law Michael Burke, and the great grandmother of Emma Robinson and her late husband Edward and Timothy Lyons, III. In addition to her parents and husband, Louise was predeceased by her granddaughter Joy Anne Burke and her sisters Marie Chapuis, Katherine Apolito, Rose Scala, Angela Marmo, and Carmela Cianci. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday from 9-11am at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral service will begin at the funeral home at 11am and burial will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in South Hackensack. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to . More at www.santangelofuneral.com.