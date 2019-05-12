|
Louise J. Fronzaglia
Paramus - Louise J. Fronzaglia (nee Saveriano) 86, of Paramus, died peacefuly on May 9th, 2019. She is met in the after life by her beloved husband of 60 years, Gilbert J. Fronzaglia and her brothers Frank Saveriano, James Saveriano, and sister Linda Tordini, her parents Angelina and Joseph Saveriano and her son-in-law Michael Alpart. Left to carry Louise's spirit are her loving children Kathleen Alpart of Ridgewood, Donna Lefer of Paramus, Laura LeGassic of Washington Twp. (Pat), Gil Fronzaglia of Boulder, CO (Alli) and Nancy Schianchi of Hoboken. She is also survived by her caring sister Anne Savastano (John) and brothers-in-law Donald Fronzaglia (Mary), Anthony Fronzaglia (Irene), Joseph Fronzaglia (Alisa). Louise delighted in being grandmother to Kelly Velocci, Patrick LeGassic, Andrew Lefer, Matthew Lefer and Isabel Fronzaglia, and Great-grandmother to Abigail LeGassic and Lorenzo Velocci. Also beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Louise was born in Paterson. In her leisure Louise spent her time playing cards, she was a champion Scrabble player, crocheted blankets for friends and family, and was an avid reader. Most of all Louise loved to spend Sundays with her family and summers in the Adirondacks. She will be dearly missed by her entire family. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday from 4-8 pm with a prayer service to being at 4:30pm at Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Ave, Ridgewood. Donations may be made in Louise's name to at stjude.org. FeeneyFuneralHome.com