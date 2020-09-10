Or Copy this URL to Share

Louise Jardines



Ocean City - Jardines, Louise (nee Nides) - of Ocean City, NJ and formerly of Marlton and Teaneck, NJ died on September 8th, two days before her 96th birthday, after battling Alzheimer's for 13 years. Predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Edward. Mother of Vicki (Gary) Salzman, Penny (Mark) Neisser, Edward "Rusty" (Jacqueline) Jardines. Grandmother of Noah (Christina) Salzman, Maria (Bill) Kubitz, Elliot Joslow, Allison Jardines, Maya (Kevin) Moon, Ashley Jardines, and Matthew (Roxy) Neisser. Great-grandmother of 9. Services are private.









