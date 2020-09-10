Louise Jardines
Ocean City - Jardines, Louise (nee Nides) - of Ocean City, NJ and formerly of Marlton and Teaneck, NJ died on September 8th, two days before her 96th birthday, after battling Alzheimer's for 13 years. Predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Edward. Mother of Vicki (Gary) Salzman, Penny (Mark) Neisser, Edward "Rusty" (Jacqueline) Jardines. Grandmother of Noah (Christina) Salzman, Maria (Bill) Kubitz, Elliot Joslow, Allison Jardines, Maya (Kevin) Moon, Ashley Jardines, and Matthew (Roxy) Neisser. Great-grandmother of 9. Services are private.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.