|
|
Louise M. Lagg
Ramsey - Louise M. Lagg, 87, of Ramsey, NJ, passed away on Friday, March 27.2020. A beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she is survived her five children; Robert, Carrie, Richard, Dori and Michael. She is also survived by three loving grandchildren and two cherished great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Stan. R. Lagg and her seven brothers and sisters. A private service will be held in the future in her honor. Concerned friends and family are asked to say a prayer/perform a random act of kindness for a stranger. Becker-funeralhome.com