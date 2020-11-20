Louise M. Zarrilli
Ridgewood - Louise M. Zarrili passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, November 17th after a nearly three-year battle with cancer. Born on Staten Island, NY she was a long time resident of Ridgewood, NJ. She is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 23 years, Christopher Sargente, and her pride and joy, three daughters, Lauren D., 19, twins Olivia M. and Bianca R., both 17 years old. Additionally, she is survived by a brother, Gerry Zarrilli, nephews Victor and Jack, a niece Audrey and adored family friend, Geralyn Mancini. She will be missed by her beloved dog, Bentley, and cat, Daisy.
Louise had a flourishing career and loved her work as Global Head of Investor Relations and Product Development for the Tudor Group, a global investment management firm. Louise joined Tudor in 1988 and over the course of her 32 year tenure she was a trailblazer for excellence in client services. Through her immeasurable dedication and loyalty she became a trusted advisor and partner extraordinaire. She was honored as one of the 50 leading Women in Hedge Funds and also honored by receiving the 100 Women in Finance "Effecting Change Award" recognizing industry members who created larger opportunities and better lives for others. Admired by colleagues for her charming sense of humor, Louise stood out in the financial industry for her kindness, humility and diplomatic leadership.
Louise was a passionate Girl Scout leader and an enthusiastic supporter and participant in Jamboree. She enjoyed travelling, entertaining and adventures with her family, including summers at their lake home in Green Pond, boating, cooking and enjoying movie classics like Sound of Music and Gone with the Wind.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for those interested, that a donation be made to The Robin Hood Foundation (robinhood.org
) in Louise's loving memory. Arrangements were by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home - Wyckoff (vpfh.com
)