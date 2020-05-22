Louise P Gilliard
Pompton Plains, NJ - 84, on Thursday, May 21, 2020. A private service will be held for the immediate family. To offer condolences, full obituary and more information, please visit Oaklandmemorial.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 22 to May 24, 2020.