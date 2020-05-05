Louise P. Luciano
Louise P. Luciano

Fort Lee -

Luciano, Louise, Phylis nee:Sofo, age 77, of Tempe, Arizona, formerly of Fort Lee, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020 surrounded by her LOVING family. She moved to AZ in 1995 with her family and worked at ASU for 17 years.

Beloved wife of Felice "Phil" Luciano. Devoted mother of Nicole Luciano Katz (married to Joshua Katz) and Michael Philip Luciano (married to Jennifer Trovato Luciano). Grandmother to Logan and Jillian Angel Katz. She spent as much time as possible with her family and cherished every moment.

Current services will be private. The family will plan a life celebration after current gathering restrictions have been lifted. For information visit www.frankpatti.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 5 to May 10, 2020.
