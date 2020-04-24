|
|
Louise Phillips Lindemann
Dumont - Louise Phillips Lindemann, born on December 1, 1921 passed away on Friday April 24, 2020. The oldest of 10 siblings, she is survived by daughter Linda Gros and her husband Matthew Sr., her granddaughter Amy Anderson and her husband Brennan, her two great grandchildren Archer and Alaina, and her two brothers Gabrielle and George Phillips. Beloved wife to her husband Warren Lindemann of 58 years, and Grandmother to Matthew Gros Jr. who she now joins in eternal rest. A celebration of Life service will be announced in the future when a proper gathering may be permitted.