Louise R. Kreutzer
Bogota - Louise R. Kreutzer (nee Finkel), 79, of Bogota passed away on November 28, 2019. Devoted wife of the late DeWitt C. Kreutzer. Beloved mother of LuAnn Dwyer, Keith H. and Glenn D. Kreutzer and the late Victoria G. Cummings. Loving grandmother of Brittani, Joseph and Chelsea Dwyer, Jonathan and Samantha Cummings and Braden, Katelyn and Madison Kreutzer. Visiting at Petrik Funeral Home, 140 Palisade Ave., Bogota on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. All will meet at the funeral home on Wednesday at 8:30 AM for the Funeral Mass at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Bogota at 9:30 AM followed by a private cremation.