Lowell Edward Weatherwalks



Pompton Lakes - Lowell Edward Weatherwalks, 87, passed away May 3, 2020 of COVID-related illness at The Health Center at Bloomingdale. Lowell was born in Midvale, NJ, but called Pompton Lakes his home for most of his 87 years. He left school at an early age to work at Artistic Weaving Company as a jacquard pattern lacer, and he later worked in the maintenance department of Artistic Identification Systems. Lowell resided in the Pompton Lakes Senior Housing apartment building for twenty years, where his neighbors and friends would remark that he was always pleasant and friendly. He enjoyed fishing or just sitting near the banks of Lake Inez and the Wanaque River which flowed behind his homes on Wanaque Avenue and Hunter Place. Lowell never drove a car but didn't mind walking over town to do some shopping or go to the dentist. He was never a complainer or a back seat driver when he accompanied his sister on sightseeing trips to Florida, Virginia, Niagara Falls, New Hampshire, and Maine as well as day trips to Plymouth, Massachusetts for excellent whale watches and lobster rolls. He loved dogs and cats and wildlife and visiting area zoos. Lowell is survived by his sister Donna Weatherwalks, his brothers Lee and his wife Clara, Stanley and his wife Betty Lou, Bruce and his wife Sally, Craig and his wife Donna. Also survived by a brother in law Richard Struble. Predeceased by his parents Edward in 1985, Beatrice (Pellington) in 1983, and his sister Darlene Weatherwalks Struble in March 2020. In his memory, donations would be appreciated to Associated Humane Societies and Popcorn Park Zoo, Executive Offices, 124 Evergreen Avenue, Newark, NJ 07114. Private arrangements entrusted to Richards Funeral Home, Riverdale.









