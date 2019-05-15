|
|
Lt. John Germano
Buford, GA - Lt. John Germano of the Dekalb County Police Department, age 52, of Buford, GA passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He is survived by son, Michael Daniel Germano, Buford; daughter, Victoria Jennie Germano, Buford; father, John Germano and mother, Santa F. Germano, both of Lakewood, NJ; sister, Linda (Walter) Pevny, Sugarloaf, NY; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephew. Mr. Germano was born on July 5, 1966 in Hackensack, New Jersey. He was a graduate of Pascack Hills High School, and GA State University with a degree in Criminal Justice. Mr. Germano was a veteran of the U. S. Marines, and was a lieutenant with Dekalb County Police Department in Georgia.