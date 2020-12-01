1/
Luba Irene Cholhan
1918 - 2020
Passaic - Lubov Irena Saj Cholhan was born on June 7, 1918 in Lviv, Ukraine. She grew up in Ternopil, Ukraine and married Dr. Thaddeus Saj in 1938. They had a son, George. In 1941, Dr. Saj was arrested by the Soviets. Luba fled the frontlines in Ukraine escaping to Austria and Germany. During this period Luba saved a Jewish friend, Mina Schulster, whose family was sent to Belzec concentration camp. In 1949 Ms. Schulster returned the favor by sponsoring Cholhan to immigrate to America. In 1969, Luba married Myron Cholhan, a gifted actor, who she had met in Mittenwald, Germany. In America Luba worked in the beauty industry and as a bookkeeper. She became the proud grandmother of four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. On June 1, 2009, Yad Vashem recognized Luba Cholhan as Righteous Among the Nations. She is survived by her son George and his wife Martha, her grandchildren Christina Saj Farrell and her husband Bob, Maia Saj Schmidt and her husband Steve, Justin Saj and his wife Maria, George Saj and his wife Christine, her great-grandchildren, Ian Schmidt, Sonia Schmidt, Sofia Saj, Lily Farrell, Nicolas Saj, and Teddy Farrell. Private Funeral services were held under the direction of Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton. allwoodfuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 773-6666
