|
|
Lubov S. Gallagher
Hasbrouck Heights - Lubov "Libby" Gallagher (nee Shust) 93, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away peacefully at the Allendale Community for Senior Living on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born in Mayfield, PA to the late John and Mary Shust. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Gallagher. Devoted mother of Mary-Elizabeth Karklin and her late husband, Robert E. Karklin, Jr. Dear sister of Anna Pelachyk, John Shust, Jr., and the late Evelyn Jadick. Loving grandmother of Robert L. Karklin and his wife Jessica, Jeffrey Karklin and his wife Holly, and Elizabeth Stolt and her husband Tom. Cherished great grandmother of Julianna, Henry, Sean, and Allison. Before retiring at the age of 88, Lubov was a bookkeeper at Command Computer Corp. in Hasbrouck Heights. Lubov was a parishioner of Three Saints Russian Orthodox Church in Garfield, NJ. She enjoyed traveling with her late husband and loved spending time with her family. Services and interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus will be private. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.